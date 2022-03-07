Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $75.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. 328,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $85.22.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.