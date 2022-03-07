Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.61

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 10976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

