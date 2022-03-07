Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Dundee Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

2/22/2022 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

2/18/2022 – Dundee Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

2/18/2022 – Dundee Precious Metals was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

1/7/2022 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

DPM traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,828. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$753,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,333,563. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

