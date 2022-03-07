Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 91.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of REZI opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

