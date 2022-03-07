Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 42 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 42 ($0.56) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.51).

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

