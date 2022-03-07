Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 42 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 42 ($0.56) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.51).
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
