REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in REV Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in REV Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

