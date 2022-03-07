Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 2.51 -$6.51 million ($0.07) -131.43 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tritax Big Box REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -1.04% -0.38% -0.16% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 3 1 1 0 1.60 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Tritax Big Box REIT beats Empire State Realty Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

