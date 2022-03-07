Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Purchases 400,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $17.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

