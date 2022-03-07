Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 752,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.