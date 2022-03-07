Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $6,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,245 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

