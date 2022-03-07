Roth Capital Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

GRWG opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

