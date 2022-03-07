Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,469 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

GRX stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

