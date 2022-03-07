Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,427 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $136.32 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.