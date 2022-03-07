Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

