Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

