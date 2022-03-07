Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.