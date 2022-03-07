Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.