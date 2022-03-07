Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
