Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

ESI traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,457. The stock has a market cap of C$468.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

