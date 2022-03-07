Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,479,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 481,914 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 295,325 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

