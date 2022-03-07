Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($9.55) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.67).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.77 and its 200 day moving average is €6.66. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.69).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.