Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

