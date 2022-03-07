Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 5.4%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.75 and last traded at $65.84. 54,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,463,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,369,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,970,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

