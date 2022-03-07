Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

RSI opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

