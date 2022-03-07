Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.
RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.
NYSE RYAN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
