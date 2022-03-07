Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.