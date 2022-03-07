Safe Bulkers (SB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.27 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

