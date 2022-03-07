SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,779. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

