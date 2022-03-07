Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 334,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

