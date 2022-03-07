salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.30. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

