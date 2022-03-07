SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4,729 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $531.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.