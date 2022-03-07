Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.85 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of €12.77 ($14.34). The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

