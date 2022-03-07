Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.85 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of €12.77 ($14.34). The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.