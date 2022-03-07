Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.52.
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)
