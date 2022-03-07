Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.