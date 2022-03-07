Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.04

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 678493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

