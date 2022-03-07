Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

IPAR stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

