Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 31,093 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 30.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX opened at $9.83 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.