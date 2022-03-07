Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,600 Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

