Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SEM stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

