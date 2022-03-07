Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,472 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.77. 482,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,244. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

