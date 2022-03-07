Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.54

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

