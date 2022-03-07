Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $91.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

