Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.44.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after acquiring an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.