Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of STNG opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

