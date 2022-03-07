Scotiabank Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.17.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.84.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
