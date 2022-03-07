Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDLX traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 393,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,827. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

