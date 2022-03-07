Seedify.fund Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.65 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00013730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $127.36 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.23 or 0.06536743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.73 or 0.99842472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

