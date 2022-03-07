Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.70

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.77 ($0.09), with a volume of 8410315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.23 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46.

In related news, insider John Murray purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,784.38).

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

