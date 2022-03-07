Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

