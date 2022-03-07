Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

