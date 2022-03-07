Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

