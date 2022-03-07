SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,286. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.