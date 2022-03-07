Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.90).

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LON SNR opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Senior has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £515.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32.

In other Senior news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

